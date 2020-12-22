share
The Swdl
Covid19 Has Spread to Antarctica

Crewmembers of a Chilean naval supply ship transmitted the virus to 36 workers at an Antarctic research station.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 23, 2020
covid19 antarctica
Image Credit: British Antarctic Survey
