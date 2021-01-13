share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Couples Marrying Under the Special Marriage Act Need Not Post Public Notice of Their Intent to Marry: Allahabad HC

The ruling was in response to an interfaith couple’s plea that the public notice period would enable interference and harassment.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jan 14, 2021
special marriage act notice
Image Credit: Slideplayer
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecommunalism
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related