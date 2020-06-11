share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Consenting Adults Have the Right to Cohabit Without Family Harassment, Says Allahabad High Court

The court ruled that live-in relationships fall under the “right to life and personal liberty.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 3, 2020
are live-in relationships legal in India?
Image Credit: IANS photo
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticelaw
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related