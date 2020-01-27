share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Some People Tend to Stress‑Eat, While Others Stress‑Starve

The difference between either reaction depends on whether people want to focus on their stress or distract themselves.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 17, 2020
why do I eat when I'm stressed
Image Credit: Saturday Night Live
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthChronic Stress
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related