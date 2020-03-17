share
The Swdl
How Misplaced Emotional Arousal Can Lead People to Fall in Love

Emotional arousal is a heightened physiological response, and responses to emotions like fear are similar to the feeling of falling in love.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 18, 2020
is this love
Image Credit: Jonathan Hayward
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

