share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Controversial Study Suggests Potential Link Between Pollution, Psychiatric Disorders

Experts stand divided on the study’s data and interpretation.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 4, 2019
air pollution and mental health
Image Credit: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related