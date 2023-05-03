share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Air Pollution Affects Happiness — But We Don’t Really Understand How

Maybe we just really hate hazy views?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 12, 2019
pollution and mental health
Image courtesy of Asian Scientist
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthair pollution
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related