The Swdl
Artificial Tissue Restores Erectile Functioning in Pigs, May Help Humans

Scientists have used bionic tissue transplants to help pigs regain normal erectile functioning – a “promising” development for treating penile injuries in humans.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Jan 6, 2023
erectile dysfunction
Image Credit: rawpixel
Ananya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

