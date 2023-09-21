share
The Swdl
Chronic Pain May Alter Brain Chemistry, Affect Emotional Regulation, Research Shows

When the brain experiences long-lasting, intense pain signals, people have less neurological ability to modulate anxiety or even depression.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 18, 2021
chronic pain affects brain and emotional regulation
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

