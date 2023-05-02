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Scientists Develop a Promising Contraceptive That’s Non‑Hormonal in Nature

Yet untested on humans, the new method uses antibodies rather than long-term hormonal changes to trap sperm, reducing side effects.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 17, 2021
contraceptive without hormone could help women
Image Credit:Richard Pierce
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BodiesSexHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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