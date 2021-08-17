share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Having a Good Listener Can Improve Brain Health

Cognitive decline — or age related neurological degeneration — can be staved off by meaningful social interaction in adulthood.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 17, 2021
good listener linked to brain health
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related