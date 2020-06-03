share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Children Who Experience Early Life Stress More Likely to Develop Youth‑Onset Depression: Study

Sexual abuse, physical abuse, death of a family member, domestic violence, and emotional abuse were associated with significantly higher risk for youth-onset MDD.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 20, 2020
early life stress depression
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdepression
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related