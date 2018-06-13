share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How to Care for a C‑Section Wound

If all goes well, in a few months you should barely know it’s there.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 13, 2018
c-section scar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthc-sections
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related