share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Centre Directs Government Universities to Fill Vacant, Reserved SC/ST/OBC Posts

Ninety-seven percent of OBC professorship reservations across 40 central universities were vacant as of August 2020.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 21, 2020
central state university
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecaste
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related