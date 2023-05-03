share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Can’t Stand My Best Friend’s New Boyfriend”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 17, 2020
woe is me advice column
Image credit: Silsila (1981)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related