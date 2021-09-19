share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can’t Let Go: Of the Self‑Growth in ‘Aisha,’ Despite the Bratty Rich Girl

It’s easy to love the fashion and hate the protagonist in “Aisha,” but you can’t help rooting for her friendships and sincerity.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 19, 2021
Aisha movie fashion
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureprivilege
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related