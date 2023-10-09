share
The Swdl
Indian‑Origin Woman With Just Months To Live Was Declared Breast Cancer‑Free After a New Drug Trial

“When I was offered the trial I didn’t know if it would work for me, but I thought at least I could do something to help others…”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 5, 2022
nhs drug trial cures breast cancer
Image Credit: Alamy
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

