share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can a Common Anti‑allergy Drug Become the Go‑To Treatment for Long Covid?

Antihistamines, an easy-to-access, over-the-counter medication may offer hope for 54 million people worldwide facing long Covid19 symptoms.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 14, 2022
anti allergy medicine long covid treatment
Image Credits: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthallergies
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related