share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Burnout Among Doctors Is Not Only Impacting Their Health, but Also Patient Safety, Finds Study

Burnout in medicine is reflective of the health infrastructure’s inadequacies, and the responsibility of care must “shift from individual physicians to institutions.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 15, 2022
burout_doctors_editorial.jpg
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related