share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Fishing Vessels Are Using Banned Nets in the Indian Ocean, a Greenpeace Investigation Finds

Driftnets were banned by the United Nations three decades ago due to the damage they cause to fish and other marine life.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 13, 2021
are drift nets still used for fishing
Image Credit: thefishingdaily.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentBiodiversity Crisis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related