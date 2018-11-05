share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Breast Milk, Formula Create the Same Gut Bacteria in Infants. But the Bacteria Work in Different Ways.

Researchers aren’t sure of the health implications yet.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 6, 2018
health benefits of breastfeeding
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbreast milk
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related