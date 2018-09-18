share
Study: Women Are Going Into Labor Earlier Because of Heatwaves Caused by Climate Change

Extreme heat can send pregnant women into cardiovascular stress, which may induce early labor.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Dec 16, 2019
Heat Waves Caused by Climate Change Are Shortening Pregnancies
(Image credit: WHO)
Tags
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

