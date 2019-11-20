share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Apocalypse Just Started With 17,000 Birds Dropping Dead at Sambhar Lake

Whether these birds are actually dead in Rajasthan, or just pretending in order to lure us into a false sense of security, the world is doomed.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 20, 2019
dead birds Sambhar lake
A bird lies dead on the shore of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. (Image Credit: NewsNation)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societybirdsclimate change
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related