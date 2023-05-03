share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Delhi, Constant Surveillance of Kids at School Is Not a Good Idea

We’re used to shaking our heads at ineffective knee-jerk reactions, but this one seems worthy of a little outrage: the Delhi government plans to install continuous CCTV camera monitoring in classrooms across all sc...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 19, 2018
school CCTV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureTechall ages
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related