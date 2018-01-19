share
The Swdl
Delhi, Constant Surveillance of Kids at School Is Not a Good Idea

We’re used to shaking our heads at ineffective knee-jerk reactions, but this one seems worthy of a little outrage: the Delhi government plans to install continuous CCTV camera monitoring in classrooms across all sc...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 19, 2018
school CCTV
