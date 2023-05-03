share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Astrophysicist Tries to Invent a Device to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus, Gets Hospitalized With Magnets Up His Nose

Today, in how not to solve a pandemic: don’t put magnets up your nose.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 30, 2020
Covid19 face touching
Image Credit: Daniel Reardon
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureboredom
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related