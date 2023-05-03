The Buzz Cut: All the Feel‑Good Covid19 Stories to Get You Through the Lockdown

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

The Covid19 pandemic has gifted us with many feel-good stories, but the one that takes the cake is definitely of the Brazilian mafia stepping up to enforce curfew in Rio de Janeiro after President Jair Bolsanaro dropped the ball and belittled coronavirus as a “little flu.”

*

Luxury hotels all around the world are opening up their doors to the frontline healthcare workers battling the Covid19 pandemic, free of cost.

*

Businesses around the world are shuttering in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But one strip club in Portland, U.S. wasn’t going to let that happen. Once strippers, the strip club employees have now turned into food deliverers. The pop-up business name? Boober eats.

*

We might be living through not-so-ideal circumstances, but that wasn’t going to stop this couple in New York from experiencing one of the best days of their lives — officiated from a fourth-floor window, their wedding on a small street in Manhattan won hearts all over the world.

*

With humans mostly indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, animals of all shapes and sizes have finally felt comfortable venturing out — here, a bunch of kids spot what they think is a reindeer … and lose their heads.

*

After a young girl, Coco, finished her last chemotherapy session, she was met with the best surprise on her block — her neighbors and friends, despite having to maintain distance from each other, planned a socially-distanced parade for Coco’s welcome home party. The solution? They lined their cars back to back.

*

Amid the Covid19 pandemic, nothing is certain — not even graduation. When four college athletes, while in a flight, received word they wouldn’t be able to attend their own graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic, the flight attendants orchestrated an impromptu ceremony in the air, replete with meal container lids subbed in for diplomas.

*

Humans might not be happy with being stuck inside the house all day, but their pets are positively jumping for joy. Normally socially isolated from their owners, dogs, especially, are big fans of quarantine, it turns out.

*

The flower industry has been rendered obsolete for the time being, what with events getting canceled left and right. Not wanting to throw away perfectly viable flowers, florists are now ‘flowerbombing’ — decorating random places with stunning flowers, such as this old age home in Paarl, South Africa.