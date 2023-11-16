share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

As Virat Kohli Evolves, So Does His Fandom

While Kohli may have risen to fame within the confines of societal norms, his personal life often reflected his unspoken stances on social issues.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 16, 2023
Image Credit: AP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeoplesports
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related