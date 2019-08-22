share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Heart Rate Fitness Trackers May Be Less Reliable for Darker Skin Tones

It’s a case study of the need for greater diversity in health tech.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 22, 2019
are heart rate trackers accurate for dark skin
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthheart health
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related