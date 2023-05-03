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Heart Rate Fitness Trackers May Be Less Reliable for Darker Skin Tones

It’s a case study of the need for greater diversity in health tech.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Aug 22, 2019
are heart rate trackers accurate for dark skin
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Tags
BodiesHealthheart health
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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