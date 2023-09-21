share
The Swdl
The Mom Tech Industry Needs A Revolution

Funder disinterest and a lack of women in STEM are keeping moms from getting optimized products.

Juan Chen
Jun 9, 2018
women in tech
FutureTechbreastfeeding
AuthorJuan Chen

Juan Chen is a mom and entrepreneur based in Boston. After experiencing breastfeeding and pumping challenges, she founded LacTeck to create lactation technologies, like the Pump2Baby bottle, that make breastfeeding easier. She graduated from MIT with an MBA in 2014. In her spare time, she loves going to the New England Aquarium with her 3 year old daughter TaoTao and friends.

