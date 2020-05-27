share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Amid Growing Concerns About Misinformation, WhatsApp Launches Fact‑Check Feature

Passing on the onus of fact-checking onto users, and Google, might not be the the most foolproof way to tackle the infodemic.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 5, 2020
whatsapp fact check misinformation
Image Credit: WhatsApp
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechCheck Your Facts
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related