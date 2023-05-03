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Women’s Brains Run 3 Years Younger Than Real Age; Men’s Run 2 Years Older

Men, your wrinkles are showing.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 11, 2019
difference between male and female brain
Image courtesy of Science
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BodiesMindaging
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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