share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

U.K. Bans Advertisers From Using Gender Stereotypes to Market Products

No more healthy food ads in which mom looks thrilled to be cooking while dad lounges on the couch.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 17, 2019
U.K. ban on gender stereotypes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyadvertisinggender roles
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related