How, Why Couples Text May Be More Important Than What They Say

Couples who have similar texting habits tend to be happier and more satisfied in their relationships, according to a recent study presented at the American Psychological Association annual convention — even if the last text your partner sent was, “No, you don’t suck.”

The presentation covered a variety of research into couples’ texting habits. In one study, 205 romantically committed adults between ages 18 and 29 answered questions around emotional security, texting habits and relationship satisfaction. Researchers found participants who exchanged the same kinds of texts with their partners tended to report a more satisfied relationship. This was true regardless of the actual topic of the communication; from love notes, complains or a point of conflict, a synced style of communication was more important than the subject matter.

“How couples texted was more important to the satisfaction of the relationship than how frequently they texted,” says Leora Trub, PhD, from Pace University, New York, US.

Trub also presented a second study that found texting either brought people closer or created rifts between them, depending on the motives of the user.

“We text to check in with our spouse during the work day and to stay connected with friends far away, but we also text to avoid dealing with relatives at the family party and to break up with someone,” says Trub.

A survey of 982 adults between ages 18 to 29 revealed texting was used for a variety reason including functionality, escapism, boredom or feeling it was a better medium of expression than face-to-face or phone communication, say researchers.