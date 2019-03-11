share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Brief History of Indian Women Protesting Gender Inequality

Indian feminists have always had your back.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 15, 2019
Indian women mobilising around gender issues
Image courtesy of Keystone/Getty Images/File
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related