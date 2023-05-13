share
The Swdl
36 Days of Type: Indian Laws That Shaped Our Lives

For #36DaysOfType, The Swaddle’s Denise D’Souza illustrated the A-Z of Indian laws that have impacted Indians in unforeseen ways. ⁠

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 13, 2023
powerful indian laws
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza For The Swaddle
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

