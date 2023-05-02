share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Botswana Government Says Cyanobacteria In Water Holes Was Behind Mass Elephant Die‑off

“If you look at the carcasses, some of them have fallen straight on their face, indicating they died very quickly.”

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 22, 2020
african elephants
Image credit: The Guardian
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentwildlife
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related