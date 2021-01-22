share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

South Delhi Passes Mandate for Restaurants, Butcher Shops to Label Meat as Halal or Jhatka

Restaurateurs and meat shopkeepers say the unnecessary measure will only sow communal division.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Jan 22, 2021
south delhi meat label halal jhatka
Image Credit: indirapurammarkets.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsfood
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related