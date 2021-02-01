share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

First Dose of AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Offers 76% Protection Against Covid Symptoms for 12 Weeks, Suggests Early U.K. Data

The analysis suggests that dose alone could curb transmission by two-thirds.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 3, 2021
Oxford-AstraZeneca single dose
Image Credit: rex/Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related