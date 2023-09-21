share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

148 Million Hectares Of Biodiversity Hotspots Lost To Agriculture, Urbanization In 24 Years: Study

The need to produce food to feed a growing population could be responsible for a biodiversity loss of this scale.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 2, 2020
is biodiversity at risk
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate crisis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related