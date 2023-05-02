share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Discovery of ‘Unknown’ Milky Way Structure Shows Just How Little We Know Our Home

Named “Cattail,” astronomers are still unsure of what the structure is, demonstrating how little we know about our galaxy.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 10, 2021
milky-way-min-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1.jpg
Image Credit: NASA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceMilky Way
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related