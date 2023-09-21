share
The Swdl
Would You Eat a 1‑Year‑Old Apple?

The Cosmic Crisp, a new breed of apple, “maintains excellent eating quality in refrigerated storage” for up to 10 to 12 months.

Liesl Goecker
Dec 2, 2019
cosmic crisp apples
A Cosmic Crisp apple, which allegedly stays edibly fresh in the fridge for up to 10 to 12 months. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

