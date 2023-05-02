share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

World’s Oldest Known Forest Didn’t Look Anything Like Scientists Imagined

Some of the “initial tree ‘wannabes’” looked like large stalks of celery, shooting 32 feet into the sky — reminiscent of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 21, 2021
oldest forest
Image Credit: William Stein/Chirstopher Berry
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencecarbon dioxide
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related