The Swdl
World Chess Federation Bans Trans Women from Women’s Chess

How exactly do trans women have an unfair advantage in a sport involving smarts?

Ananya Singh
Aug 18, 2023
trans women chess ban
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
