share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Words Mean Things: ‘Intersectionality’

Intersectionality was a powerful concept to describe oppressive systems. Eventually, it became too encompassing to meaningfully critique anything.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Feb 19, 2023
what does intersectionality mean
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturefeminism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related