The Swdl
Words Mean Things: ‘Intersectionality’

Intersectionality was a powerful concept to describe oppressive systems. Eventually, it became too encompassing to meaningfully critique anything.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Feb 19, 2023
what does intersectionality mean
Image Credits: Denise D’Souza
SocietyCulturefeminism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

