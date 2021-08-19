share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women’s Entry In the NDA Might Change Curriculum, Infrastructure

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow women in the military academy has sparked debate about inclusivity in the military.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 19, 2021
women allowed to take NDA exam
Image Credit: Indiatoday.in
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityArmy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related