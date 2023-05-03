share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women In the Arts Denounce Malayalam Film Association’s Absolution of Actor Dileep

Four women quit the film association after it reinstated the accused kidnapper and assaulter.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jun 29, 2018
actor dileep
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeCulture
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related