share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Health Ministry Attempts to Destigmatize Depression, Fails Miserably

Thankfully, India’s mental health community was there to call them out.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 28, 2018
mhi.jpg
india ministry of health depression poster
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsHealth
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related