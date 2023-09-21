share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Can Opt for WFH Under Maternity Benefit Act Only If Their Nature of Work Allows It: Karnataka HC

The court noted that not all employers can provide the maternity benefits employees of the central government enjoy.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 23, 2022
maternity benefit act india work from home
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitymaternity leave
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related