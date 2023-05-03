share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woman Barred From Exams For Wearing Hijab to College

The latest, and worst, in policing female students’ clothing.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
May 23, 2018
islamophobia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsOutrage
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related