share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “Why Do I Cry When People Show Concern For Me?”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 2, 2020
spontaneous crying
Image credit: Baseraa (1981)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureemotional health
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related